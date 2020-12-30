Brown will likely start Sunday's game against Arizona with Darrell Henderson (ankle) and Cam Akers (ankle) both injured, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports.

The Rams placed Henderson on injured reserve Tuesday, and while Akers appears to have a shot at returning Week 17 his availability is currently iffy at best. Both Akers and Henderson are dealing with high-ankle sprains. With a playoff spot on the line for Los Angeles, and Jared Goff (thumb) already ruled out for the regular-season finale, the backfield situation will warrant close monitoring as the week continues. Rookies Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais will stand to work behind Brown if Akers can't go.