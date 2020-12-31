Brown was limited on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a shoulder injury, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Not only are Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson tending to respective high-ankle sprains, but Brown is banged up as well. The Rams have placed Henderson on injured reserve, ruling him out for Week 17 and potentially the first two rounds of the postseason (if the Rams lock up a berth). Meanwhile, Akers was listed as a non-participant Wednesday, leaving Brown to handle theoretical backfield reps. Fortunately for Brown, he would have practiced if a session was held and still seems poised to be the Rams' starting running back Sunday versus the Cardinals.