Brown rushed 18 times for 81 yards and a touchdown and added five catches for 37 yards during the 2022 season.

The eight-year veteran spent most of the season bouncing in and out of the practice squad, and his 81 rushing yards marked his lowest season-long tally since the 2016 season. Brown will be a unrestricted free agent heading into 2023, and with Cam Akers, Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers all returning for the Rams next season, Brown may be looking for a new home to provide veteran depth.