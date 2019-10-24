Rams' Malcolm Brown: Missing second straight game
Coach Sean McVay ruled Brown (ankle) out for Sunday's game against the Bengals in London, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
With Brown sidelined for a second consecutive contest, the Rams will turn to rookie running back Darrell Henderson as the complementary option behind Todd Gurley. The team has a Week 9 bye following the trip across the pond, so Brown will have plenty of time to rest up before visiting the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 10.
