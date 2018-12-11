The Rams placed Brown (collarbone) on injured reserve Tuesday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Coach Sean McVay indicated last week that Brown would be sidelined for the rest of the season after requiring surgery to address a clavicle injury, but the Rams waited until after Sunday's loss to the Bears to make the transaction official. Brown's recovery from the procedure is expected to carry an 8-to-10-week timeline, so he should be at full health or close to it when OTAs commence in the spring.