Rams' Malcolm Brown: Nabs two passes in loss
Brown caught two passes for 29 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to Seattle.
After carrying the ball seven times and scoring in Week 1, Brown has just five touches in his past three games and seems to be facing a squeeze. Todd Gurley is one of just four backs to have 100 carries through five weeks this season and the Rams seem to be looking at receiver Tavon Austin to provide the change-of-pace behind Gurley. It seems likely that Brown will spend most of his days glued to the bench, where he was on 65 of 74 offensive snaps against Seattle.
