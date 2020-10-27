Brown rushed 10 times for 57 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 24-10 win over the Bears.
Brown provided the hammer in Los Angeles' running game, making some strong runs and being rewarded with a one-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter. That marked Brown's first score since Week 1, and Monday's total was also Brown's most rushing yards in a game since then. Although teammate Darrell Henderson still topped Brown with 15 carries for 64 yards and caught two balls compared to Brown's one unsuccessful target, Brown can nonetheless be rather pleased by his performance, which came after a season-low two carries in his appearance prior. Such improvement should have Brown encouraged ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
