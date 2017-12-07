Brown (knee) was estimated to be a full participant at the Rams' walk-through Wednesday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Brown was inactive for Sunday's win over the Cardinals but he is expected to be available for Week 14. The 24-year-old returns to a muddled situation with the return of Lance Dunbar, but workhorse Todd Gurley has unsurprisingly continued to dominate the offensive backfield for the Rams.