Brown didn't receive a touch in Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Cowboys.

The Rams' backfield fell victim to the Cowboys getting out to a quick lead, as Jared Goff heaved 51 passes. Todd Gurley was the team's only running back to garner a touch, as he rushed 11 times for 20 yards and a touchdown while catching three passes for 18 yards and another score. Gurley's looking as healthy as ever with 19 and 23 carries in the two games preceding this contest, so Brown's fantasy value is negligible for Week 16's matchup against the 49ers.

