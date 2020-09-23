Brown (finger) won't practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Brown's snap count has been consistent through two games, but his touch count dropped from 21 in Week 1 to 11 this past Sunday at Philadelphia. Perhaps the broken left pinky finger he suffered in the latter game caused coach Sean McVay to call Brown's name less, but his status now is in some question for a Week 3 visit to Buffalo. Elsewhere in the backfield, rookie Cam Akers also is sitting out Wednesday due to separated rib cartilage, so Darrell Henderson is the healthiest of the Rams' running back trio.
More News
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Undergoes surgery for broken finger•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Expected to play Sunday at Buffalo•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Hurts finger Sunday•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Plays second fiddle to Henderson•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Shines as starter•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Starting season as No. 1 RB•