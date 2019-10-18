Play

Brown (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

The final injury report confirms what coach Sean McVay said earlier Friday, likely leaving Darrell Henderson as the No. 2 back behind Todd Gurley, who has been cleared to return from his quadriceps injury. Brown failed to impress in a spot start last week, taking 11 carries for 40 yards in a 20-7 loss to the 49ers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories