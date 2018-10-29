Rams' Malcolm Brown: Only rushes once in Week 8 win
Brown played just nine of 78 offensive snaps and rushed once for seven yards during Sunday's 29-27 win over the Packers.
This was a tape-measuring matchup for the Rams, and the game was close throughout, so it wasn't surprising to see Todd Gurley hog the workload out of the backfield. Brown's fantasy upside will remain capped as long as Gurley is healthy, as the No. 2 back's opportunities have been limited to garbage time to this point of the season. Still, Brown is a worth considering as a speculative stash in deep settings.
