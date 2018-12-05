Brown (clavicle) is expected to have a procedure that requires 8-to-10 weeks for recovery, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

This ends any hope that Brown could avoid injured reserve, leaving Justin Davis and John Kelly to fight for scrap behind workhorse Todd Gurley. The 25-year-old Brown is scheduled to be a restricted free agent in the offseason, coming off a 2018 campaign in which he took 43 carries for 212 yards (4.9 YPC) and caught five passes for 52 yards and a TD. The Rams probably hope to bring him back in the No. 2 role.