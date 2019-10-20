Brown (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.

Brown's absence hardly comes as a surprise after the ankle injury prevented him from practicing this week and resulted in him carrying a doubtful designation into Sunday. Fortunately for the Rams, they'll be getting top running back Todd Gurley (quadriceps) back from a one-game hiatus, leaving rookie Darrell Henderson to fill Brown's usual backup duties.