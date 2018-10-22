Rams' Malcolm Brown: Piles up yards in garbage time
Brown rushed for 65 yards on 13 carries and added one reception for six yards Sunday in the Rams' 39-10 win over the 49ers.
Brown actually surpassed starting running back Todd Gurley's output on the ground (15 carries for 63 yards), though the latter scored three times in the contest to once again delight his fantasy owners. With the Rams racing to a 22-7 halftime lead, Gurley's workload was limited in the second half, allowing Brown to pick up some extra work in garbage time. There's a good chance that the Rams' Week 8 game against the 3-2-1 Packers proves more competitive, which would translate to a more limited role for Brown while Gurley handles his usual three-down workload. Brown has earned one or fewer carries in three of the Rams' seven games this season.
