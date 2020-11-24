Brown rushed three times for 20 yards and caught an eight-yard pass during Monday's 27-24 win over Tampa Bay.

The veteran played 27 of 72 offensive snaps and was efficient with the ball in his hands. However, It's worth noting his game-long, 14-yard run was on third-and-16 from the Los Angeles six-yard line in the fourth quarter with Tampa Bay in prevent defense, so Brown's stat line is all the more underwhelming. Additionally, with the Rams committed to using all three of their running backs in the rushing attack, Brown's relied on finding the end zone to produce serviceable fantasy numbers this season. He projects to continue receiving consistent playing time, but he's far from a sure thing for managers.