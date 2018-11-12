Rams' Malcolm Brown: Plays just eight offensive snaps
Brown was on the field for just eight offensive snaps and caught his only target for 10 yards during Sunday's 36-31 win over Seattle.
This was the second consecutive week that Brown didn't receive a rushing attempt. He's averaging 5.1 yards per tote for the campaign and is locked in as Todd Gurley's backup, but until there's a more consistent role in the offense, it's impossible to rely on Brown in fantasy settings. In deep leagues, Brown remains a stash candidate because of the potential uptick in work if Gurley were to ever miss time with an injury.
