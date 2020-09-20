Brown rushed 11 times for 47 yards in the Rams' 37-19 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Just a week removed from his big, two-touchdown outburst on Sunday Night Football, Brown was forced into a near-even timeshare, even as Cam Akers left the game early with a ribs injury. Brown received just three fewer touches than Darrell Henderson, a week after outpacing him, 21-3. It was Henderson, however, who piled up 121 yards from scrimmage and a score. Brown still could find his way to a handful of touches per week, but he's may see his role gradually reduce in favor of Henderson, and, when he's healthy enough to return, Akers.