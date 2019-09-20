Rams' Malcolm Brown: Practices in full Thursday
Brown (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Brown upheld coach Sean McVay's expectation of him from earlier Thursday. With his health not a concern, Brown will act as a complement to Todd Gurley on the ground Sunday in Cleveland.
More News
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: In line for full practice•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Efficient against Saints•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Strikes twice in opener•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Sees added reps when Gurley rests•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Facing competition for backup job•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 3 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...