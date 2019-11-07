Brown (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Brown was unable to practice at all in advance of the Rams' last two games Weeks 7 and 8, but with the benefit of the team's bye, he's back in the saddle in some capacity. He'll attempt to get all the way back Thursday or Friday, at which point he likely will receive a designation for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh. If he's unavailable again, Darrell Henderson will be the No. 2 RB to starter Todd Gurley.

