Brown carried seven times for 27 yards and caught one of three targets for eight yards during Sunday's 20-9 loss to the Seahawks.

While Darrell Henderson (ankle) received 12 carries in the absence of Cam Akers (ankle), the former opened the door for Brown to play a larger role when he left with an injury of his own. Brown averaged just 3.9 yards per carry and managed a modest gain on his only reception while the offense as a whole struggled to move the ball against a beatable Seattle defense. The team's backfield situation is quite murky ahead of next Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, but Brown is currently the healthiest option and could be in for more touches if his teammates are unable to suit up.