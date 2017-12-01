Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

After opening the week with two limited practices, Brown was upgraded to a full participant Friday, his first such session since suffering an MCL injury in a Nov. 5 win over the Giants. While it appears Brown is inching closer to full health, the Rams may want to have him pick up more practice time before having him dress in a game. No matter if he's cleared to play this week or next, he'll hold a minimal role in the offense behind a healthy Todd Gurley.