Rams' Malcolm Brown: Question mark for Week 13
Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
After opening the week with two limited practices, Brown was upgraded to a full participant Friday, his first such session since suffering an MCL injury in a Nov. 5 win over the Giants. While it appears Brown is inching closer to full health, the Rams may want to have him pick up more practice time before having him dress in a game. No matter if he's cleared to play this week or next, he'll hold a minimal role in the offense behind a healthy Todd Gurley.
More News
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Returns to practice•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Inactive in Week 12•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Will miss multiple games•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Likely to miss time with MCL injury•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Runs for 57 yards in blowout win•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Totals 55 yards from scrimmage Week 7•
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.