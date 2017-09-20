Play

Brown (hamstring) remained sidelined at practice Wednesday, and has been officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Niners.

Brown likely is more on the doubtful side of his questionable designation given his inability to even practice in a limited role this week. Justin Davis figures to be in line to get some playing time whenever workhorse back Todd Gurley needs a breather should Brown ultimately be ruled out.

