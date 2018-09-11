Rams' Malcolm Brown: Quiet in Week 1
Brown rushed once for five yards and caught both of his targets for 18 yards during Monday's 33-13 win over the Raiders. He also played just four of 63 offensive snaps.
Los Angeles pulled away from Oakland in the second half of Monday's season opener with Todd Gurley the focal point of the offensive attack. While Brown was minimally involved in the offense, he was effective and utilized when on the field. The third-year back appears to have solidified himself behind Gurley on the depth chart, but without an injury to the latter, Brown's fantasy potential is limited. It's also worth noting that head coach Sean McVay opted to involve all three starting wide receivers (Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp) in the rushing attack, which could further diminish Brown's upside moving forward.
