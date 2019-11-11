Play

Brown rushed five times for just 10 yards during Sunday's 17-12 loss to Pittsburgh.

Having last played in Week 6, it wasn't surprising to see Brown limited to just five touches Sunday. His lack of success on the ground wasn't an outlier, either. The Rams were held to just 88 rushing yards, and Todd Gurley accounted for 73 of them. Brown's fantasy value is limited as long as Gurley is healthy, and with rookie Darrell Henderson also in the mix and Los Angeles struggling to score points, it's currently a bleak outlook for the fifth-year back.

