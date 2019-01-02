Rams' Malcolm Brown: Ran well when healthy
Brown (collarbone) finished the regular season with 212 rushing yards on 43 attempts for a career-best 4.9 yards per carry and five receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown through 12 games. He's set to become a free agent this spring.
Brown's season ended in mid-December after suffering a clavicle injury in Week 13. While he once again saw limited action behind No. 1 running back Todd Gurley, Brown was efficient when given opportunities. Brown should be fully recovered from his injury for OTAs this spring, but his fantasy outlook will be uncertain until he signs a new contract. If he resigns with the Rams, the 25-year-old back offers limited upside behind Gurley.
