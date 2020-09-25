Brown and Darrell Henderson figure to share backfield work with Cam Akers (ribs) ruled out for Sunday's game in Buffalo, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The rookie started the first two games of the season, but Brown ended up getting more work in the opener, and Akers then suffered a rib cartilage injury in the first quarter of the Week 2 contest. Brown also came out of the game with an injury, undergoing surgery Monday on a fractured pinky finger. He'll be available for Sunday's contest and figure to have a role, but it is possible the finger issue impacts his workload, particularly in the passing game. Brown will be splitting snaps with Darrell Henderson, who piled up 121 total yards on 14 touches last week.