Brown (personal) won't carry an injury designation into Monday's game versus Baltimore, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Brown didn't practice Thursday and Friday while awaiting the birth of his child, but he returned as a full participant for Saturday's session. The 26-year-old should serve his usual role Monday as Todd Gurley's top backup.

