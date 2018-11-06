Brown caught an 18-yard pass during Sunday's 45-35 loss to New Orleans. He played just six of 60 offensive snaps and didn't have a rushing attempt.

The Rams got behind early and never held a lead against the Saints, so game script was against Brown on Sunday. He continues to show well when given an opportunity, but with Jared Goff leading a potent aerial attack and Todd Gurley having a historic season out of the backfield, there just isn't enough work for Brown to make a fantasy impact most weeks.