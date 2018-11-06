Rams' Malcolm Brown: Receives limited work in loss
Brown caught an 18-yard pass during Sunday's 45-35 loss to New Orleans. He played just six of 60 offensive snaps and didn't have a rushing attempt.
The Rams got behind early and never held a lead against the Saints, so game script was against Brown on Sunday. He continues to show well when given an opportunity, but with Jared Goff leading a potent aerial attack and Todd Gurley having a historic season out of the backfield, there just isn't enough work for Brown to make a fantasy impact most weeks.
More News
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Only rushes once in Week 8 win•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Piles up yards in garbage time•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Rushes for 24 yards against Denver•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Quiet in Week 4•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Solid in supporting role•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Scampers for 46 yards against Cards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.