Rams' Malcolm Brown: Receives RFA tender
The Rams have tendered Brown at the original-round level, Myles Simmons of the team's official website reports.
Given that Brown went undrafted back in 2015, the Rams won't get any compensation if the restricted free agent signs an offer sheet with another team and they fail to match the deal. Odds are he won't draw much outside interest, as he owns a career mark of 4.0 yards per carry with just 18 receptions and two scores in 40 career games. Depending on what else happens this offseason, Brown may or may not regain the No. 2 backfield job behind Todd Gurley. The Rams presumably still have interest in re-signing C.J. Anderson.
