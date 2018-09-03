Brown heads into the coming season listed as the Rams' No. 2 running back behind Todd Gurley.

Justin Davis and John Kelly are also in the team's backup mix, but figure to earn most of their keep early on as special-teamers. Neither of the team's reserve backs are of fantasy import as long as Gurley is healthy, but in the event that he's injured, the Rams would have to choose between the more experienced Brown (now in his third NFL campaign) or Kelly, a 2018 sixth-rounder who ran well during the preseason.