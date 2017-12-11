Rams' Malcolm Brown: Returns in action in loss to Eagles
Brown was active for the first time since Week 9 and rushed once for five yards during Sunday's 43-35 loss to Philadelphia.
After missing four contests with a knee injury, Brown's return to the field without an aggravation to the ailment is encouraging for his health over the final weeks of the season. He also appears to have reestablished his position as the No. 2 running back behind Todd Gurley. However, the role is unlikely to lead to serviceable fantasy value with as long as Gurley is healthy, so Brown's nothing more than a handcuff option at this stage of the game.
