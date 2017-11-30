Brown (knee) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown hasn't practiced or played in a game since he suffered an MCL injury in a Week 9 win over the Giants. Todd Gurley has rarely left the field in competitive situations the past three weeks, only occasionally giving way to Tavon Austin in the backfield. Neither Brown nor Lance Dunbar (knee) provides a major threat to Gurley's workload.