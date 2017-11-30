Rams' Malcolm Brown: Returns to practice
Brown (knee) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Brown hasn't practiced or played in a game since he suffered an MCL injury in a Week 9 win over the Giants. Todd Gurley has rarely left the field in competitive situations the past three weeks, only occasionally giving way to Tavon Austin in the backfield. Neither Brown nor Lance Dunbar (knee) provides a major threat to Gurley's workload.
More News
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Inactive in Week 12•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Will miss multiple games•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Likely to miss time with MCL injury•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Runs for 57 yards in blowout win•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Totals 55 yards from scrimmage Week 7•
-
Rams' Malcolm Brown: Rushes for 17 yards in Week 6•
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...