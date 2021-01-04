Brown rushed three times for 20 yards and caught his only target for negative two yards during Sunday's 18-7 win over Arizona.

The veteran running back was limited all week in practice with a shoulder injury, so it was encouraging to see him suit up for the regular-season finale. However, it was rookie Cam Akers who started and saw most of the work out of the backfield. Akers played 48 offensive snaps to Brown's 23, and it wouldn't be surprising if a similar timeshare continues against Seattle in the wild-card round. Brown's unlikely to make a major fantasy splash as long as Akers is healthy.