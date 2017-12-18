Rams' Malcolm Brown: Runs for 45 yards in blowout
Brown rushed 10 times for 45 yards during Sunday's 42-7 win over Seattle.
Beside a first-quarter carry, Brown's touches all came with the game out of hand. Todd Gurley ran for 152 yards and three scores on 21 carries, and Brown and Tavon Austin had little trouble gashing the Seahawks while the Rams rested their stars and milked the clock. With Gurley locked in as the high-volume, No. 1 rusher, there are only scraps left over, so Brown's handcuff and standalone value are both extremely limited at this stage of the fantasy season.
More News
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.