Brown rushed 10 times for 45 yards during Sunday's 42-7 win over Seattle.

Beside a first-quarter carry, Brown's touches all came with the game out of hand. Todd Gurley ran for 152 yards and three scores on 21 carries, and Brown and Tavon Austin had little trouble gashing the Seahawks while the Rams rested their stars and milked the clock. With Gurley locked in as the high-volume, No. 1 rusher, there are only scraps left over, so Brown's handcuff and standalone value are both extremely limited at this stage of the fantasy season.