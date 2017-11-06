Rams' Malcolm Brown: Runs for 57 yards in blowout win
Brown ran 15 times for 57 yards -- 3.8 yards per tote -- during Sunday's 51-17 win over the Giants.
Los Angeles has won big in its past two games, and Brown has entered late and accumulated 105 yards on 26 rushing attempts. It's unlikely he carves out a big enough role behind bellcow Todd Gurley to have standalone value, but if Gurley were ever to miss time, Brown projects to step into a huge workload. At this stage of the fantasy season, Gurley owners should be considering handcuffing their star runner with his backup, and it's not out of the question for non-Gurley owners to speculatively stash Brown in deeper settings.
