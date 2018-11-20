Rams' Malcolm Brown: Rushes for 15 yards in win
Brown played 14 of 80 offensive snaps and rushed four times for 15 yards during Monday's 54-51 win over Kansas City.
After not receiving a carry in his previous two contests, it was encouraging to see Brown more involved in the ground game Monday. He projects to continue seeing limited opportunities with Todd Gurley remaining the focal point of the offense and locked in as a three-down back, and as long as Gurley is healthy, Brown's fantasy outlook is bleak. The backup rusher is best viewed as a bench stash or Gurley handcuff, albeit with late-season potential if the Rams opt to rest their star back after clinching a playoff berth.
