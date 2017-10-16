Brown rushed three times for 17 yards during Sunday's 27-17 win over Jacksonville.

With Todd Gurley locked into a huge workload, Brown has only carried the ball 11 times all season. Sunday's 17 rushing yards were actually a season high for Brown, which affirms how limited his fantasy value is currently. However, in the event of a Gurley injury, Brown would likely step into the starter's role. It's probably not too early for Gurley owners to begin considering the viability of handcuffing their star back, and Brown is also a speculative bench stash in deep leagues for non-Gurley owners. After all, the Los Angeles offense is proving to be a solid fantasy setup for its lead rusher.