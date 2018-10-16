Brown recorded 24 rushing yards on five carries during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Broncos.

The No. 2 back continues to run well when given an opportunity and is now up to 117 yards on 23 carries -- 5.1 yards per tote -- for the year. Unfortunately, Todd Gurley looks like he's getting better by the week after running all over Denver with a career-high, single-game rushing total (208). Without a more consistent role in the offense, Brown's fantasy value is limited to being a deep-league stash and/or Gurley handcuff.

