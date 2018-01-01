Brown rushed 14 times for 54 yards and caught four of five targets for seven yards during Sunday's 34-13 loss to San Francisco.

Brown led the Rams in carries Sunday with MVP-candidate Todd Gurley inactive to rest up for the playoffs. However, it was a modest showing for the No. 2 rusher, as Brown totalled just 61 yards from scrimmage. He finishes the campaign averaging 3.9 yards per carry and projects to be handcuff option to Gurley with limited standalone value in most postseason fantasy settings. Looking ahead to 2018, Brown will probably again struggle to be a serviceable asset in most formats.