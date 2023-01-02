Brown rushed once for 23 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Chargers.

Brown's lone touch of the game was an up the gut rush on third down, and the veteran back went untouched as he scampered his way to the end zone for the Rams' only touchdown of the game. Despite the score, Brown's usage remained limited at just eight offensive snaps, and with Cam Akers continuing his late season resurgence with another eye-popping stat line (19-123-0), there's little reason to think Brown will get an extended look in the season finale against the Seahawks.