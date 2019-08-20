With the Rams managing starter Todd Gurley's practice reps throughout training camp, Brown and rookie Darrell Henderson have shared the bulk of first-team running back snaps when Gurley has been rested, ESPN's Lindsey Thiry reports.

In addition to going with an every-other-day practice schedule for Gurley, with an eye toward keeping him fresh and setback-free, Brown has not played a preseason snap, a nod to his standing as a key cog in the Rams' backfield behind a starter who has had knee issues in the past. While there's no question that Gurley is the team's No. 1 back, it's not hard to imagine a scenario out of the gate where Brown sees his share of complementary touches when Gurley needs an early-down breather, while the 5-foot-8, 208-pound Henderson profiles as more of a change-of-pace option. The rookie's looming role has led to plenty of preseason fantasy PPR buzz and strong ADP overall, but Brown -- who typically tumbles in drafts -- shouldn't be ignored, as he'd probably see the bulk of the team's early-down work in the event of an in-season Gurley injury.