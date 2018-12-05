Rams' Malcolm Brown: Set for indefinite absence
Brown (clavicle) is considered out indefinitely, Gary Klein of the LA Times reports.
Brown seems to be in danger of missing the final four weeks of the regular season, starting with Sunday's game in Chicago. The Rams will turn to some combination of John Kelly and Justin Davis to handle the small quantity of backfield snaps Todd Gurley leaves behind. There is some chance Kelly or Davis ends up with a large workload Week 17 if the Rams are already locked into a specific playoff seed. In any case, the team seems to be holding out hope Brown can eventually return from his clavicle injury.
