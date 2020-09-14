Brown rushed 18 times for 79 yards and two touchdowns while adding three receptions (four targets) for 31 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over Dallas.

Brown was named the starter to begin the year following Todd Gurley's departure this past offseason. The career backup took full advantage of the opportunity and turned in a strong fantasy performance, averaging 4.4 yards per carry and punching in a pair of touchdowns. The Cowboys don't offer a lot of bulk on their defensive line, and the team did lose star linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (collarbone) early in the contest, making this a soft matchup on the ground. That said, neither of the Rams' other two backfield options could muster more than 3.0 yards per carry Sunday. Head coach Sean McVay said that he would use a three-man committee this season, and he held true to his word with Brown leading with 21 touches, rookie Cam Akers receiving 15 and third-down back Darrell Henderson getting just three. Brown is clearly the back to target heading into Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, and he could secure a larger share of committee touches going forward if he can maintain his Week 1 production.