With Todd Gurley out, Brown is expected to start Sunday against the 49ers.

Based on the Rams' previous usage, Brown is in line to get the lion's share of the carries, with rookie Darrell Henderson as the backup. But Henderson is the better pass catcher, and game-flow or a hot-hand situation could change the distribution of touches during the game.

