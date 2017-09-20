Rams' Malcolm Brown: Sidelined Tuesday
Brown was absent from Tuesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Brown presumably sustained the injury in Sunday's loss to the Redskins. Although he had seven carries for 16 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, Brown had just one catch for a four yard loss in the closely contested loss to the Redskins. While his status for Thursday's game against the 49ers remains up in the air, the 24-year-old does not figure to be a fantasy factor should he ultimately take the field.
