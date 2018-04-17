Rams' Malcolm Brown: Signs ERFA tender
Brown signed his exclusive-rights tender Monday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reports.
The Rams tendered Brown in early March, making it almost impossible for the exclusive-rights free agent to negotiate a contract with another team. Him signing the tender is essentially a formality, and the running back is now under contract with Los Angeles through the end of the 2018 season. Brown currently ranks as the No. 2 running back on the depth chart behind Todd Gurley.
