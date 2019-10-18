Rams' Malcolm Brown: Sits out Thursday's practice
Brown (ankle) didn't participate at Thursday's practice.
Brown was listed as a non-participant for the second straight day after suffering the ankle injury during last Sunday's loss to the 49ers. He received the start in place of Todd Gurley (quad), who's been a limited practice participant so far this week. According to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com, coach Sean McVay indicated Brown is currently questionable for Sunday's game in Atlanta, but he'll likely need to show some progress at Friday's practice to have a legitimate chance of suiting up.
