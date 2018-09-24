Brown rushed three times in the second quarter for 34 yards and twice in the fourth frame for another eight yards during Sunday's 35-23 win over the Chargers.

The fourth-quarter yardage is misleading because Brown had the potential to break a longer run on his final carry of the game, but he shrewdly gave himself up after gaining a first down -- the Rams proceeded to kneel the ball twice and run out the clock. The fourth-year back projects to continue receiving limited touches with Todd Gurley locked into a huge workload. However, keeping Gurley healthy could yield a few more looks for Brown over the coming weeks, and especially if the backup is able to repeat his rushing efficiency.