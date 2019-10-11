Brown has a chance to start Sunday against the 49ers with Todd Gurley (quadriceps) doubtful to suit up, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Brown has given Gurley the occasional breather this season, but the former is in line for an elevated workload because the workhorse is dealing with a quad contusion. Through five games, Brown has managed to put up 4.4 YPC and two TDs on his 26 rushes. That said, he may not make much of an impact as a receiver, as he's gathered in 19 of 25 targets in 45 career appearances. Behind Brown, rookie Darrell Henderson likely will be involved in the game plan as well.